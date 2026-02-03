(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award goes to 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR team [Image 1 of 2]

    2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award goes to 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR team

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the 2025 DAF Exceptional Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team award to the 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR team at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 22, 2026. The SAPR office demonstrated exceptional skills in their outreach and prevention efforts, victim advocacy and support, community collaboration, leadership engagement and overall program effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 10:00
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, 2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award goes to 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR team [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award goes to 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR team
    2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award given to

    TAGS

    2nd Bomb Wing AFGSC
    SAPR Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Barksdale Air Force Base La.
    2025 DAF Exceptional Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team

