2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award goes to 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR team

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the 2025 DAF Exceptional Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team award to the 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR team at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 22, 2026. The SAPR office demonstrated exceptional skills in their outreach and prevention efforts, victim advocacy and support, community collaboration, leadership engagement and overall program effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)