    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period [Image 7 of 11]

    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Kellen Landis 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    First Class Petty Officers assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) take the chief petty officer exam aboard APL 68 berthing barge, Jan. 15, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Didato)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 09:13
    Photo ID: 9504704
    VIRIN: 260115-N-WV574-1065
    Resolution: 3548x2365
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    This work, Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period [Image 11 of 11], by SN Kellen Landis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk;
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk; NNSY

