Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period

First Class Petty Officers assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) take the chief petty officer exam aboard APL 68 berthing barge, Jan. 15, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Didato)