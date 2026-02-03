Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Information System Technician Kathleen Williamson assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) administers the chief petty officer exam aboard APL 68 berthing barge, Jan. 15, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Didato)