QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee

1st Lt. Mohammed Al-Mohannadi, Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers project manager, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Ross Dotzlaf, 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group commander, following an Al Udeid Coordinating Committee meeting in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. The AUCC brings together QECE, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force leadership to discuss current and future construction projects tied to Strategic Master Plan 2040, a portfolio of projects designed to enhance and modernize Al Udeid Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)