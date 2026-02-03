QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineer Commander Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Nasser Al-Ghanim speaks to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during an Al Udeid Coordinating Committee meeting in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. The AUCC revolves around the Strategic Master Plan 2040, which is a portfolio of over 170 Qatar-funded projects worth $10 billion designed to enhance and modernize Al Udeid Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)