    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee [Image 3 of 5]

    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineer Commander Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Nasser Al-Ghanim speaks to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during an Al Udeid Coordinating Committee meeting in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. The AUCC revolves around the Strategic Master Plan 2040, which is a portfolio of over 170 Qatar-funded projects worth $10 billion designed to enhance and modernize Al Udeid Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

