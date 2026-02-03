(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jack Cross, 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group Qatari Development of Al Udeid project management chief, and Lt. Mohammed Al-Mohannadi, Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers project manager, pose for a photo following an Al Udeid Coordinating Committee meeting in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. Cross and Al-Mohannadi worked hand-in-hand ensuring projects and requirements outlined in the Strategic Master Plan 2040 fit the needs of relevant stakeholders and brief status updates at quarterly AUCC meetings attended by the QECE and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 02:19
    Photo ID: 9504542
    VIRIN: 260129-F-KV687-1041
    Resolution: 4782x3182
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee
    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee
    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee
    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee
    QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery