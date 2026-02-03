QECE, U.S. Air Force leadership hold quarterly committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jack Cross, 1st Expeditionary Theater Support Group Qatari Development of Al Udeid project management chief, and Lt. Mohammed Al-Mohannadi, Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers project manager, pose for a photo following an Al Udeid Coordinating Committee meeting in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. Cross and Al-Mohannadi worked hand-in-hand ensuring projects and requirements outlined in the Strategic Master Plan 2040 fit the needs of relevant stakeholders and brief status updates at quarterly AUCC meetings attended by the QECE and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)