U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable),
and Coast Guard tactical team members exit an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during a maritime
interception rehearsal aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64)
while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 14, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the
Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed
operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the
homeland. (U.S. Navy photo/Portions blurred for operational security)
