(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Sailor Stands Watch in the Combat Information Center [Image 26 of 47]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Sailor Stands Watch in the Combat Information Center

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Cesar Licona 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the combat information center onboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 20, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9504271
    VIRIN: 260120-N-VP479-1167
    Resolution: 2248x3306
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailor Stands Watch in the Combat Information Center [Image 47 of 47], by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A U.S. Sailor Signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter on the Flight Deck
    U.S. Sailors Operate Firehose During a Drill
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64) Sailors Briefed in The Hangar Bay
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64) Sailors FIght Simulated Fire
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64) Sailors Step Into The Hangar Bay
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64) Sailors Combat a Simulated Fire
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64) Sailors Combat a Simulated Fire
    U.S. Sailors Reload an M240B Machine Gun
    U.S. Sailor Replaces Hot Barrel of an M240B Machine Gun
    U.S. Sailor Reloads an M240B Machine Gun
    Coast Guard Tactical Team Members Exit an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter During a Maritime Interception Rehearsal
    U.S. Sailor Conducts Routine Maintenance Onboard USS Gettysburg (CG-64)
    U.S. Sailors Steers USS Gettysburg (CG-64)
    U.S. Sailor Uses Binoculars in the Pilot House
    U.S. Sailors Chock and Chain an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter
    U.S. Sailor Conducts a Radio Check During a General Quarters Drill
    U.S. Sailors Combat a Simulated Fire During a General Quarters Drill
    U.S. Sailors Smother a Simulated Hot Spot During a General Quarters Drill
    U.S. Sailors Prepare to Chock and Chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter on the Flight Deck
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64)
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64)
    U.S. Sailors stand by to remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter
    U.S. Sailor Conducts Maintenance on a Close-in Weapons System
    U.S. Sailor Conducts Maintenance on a Close-in Weapons System
    U.S. Sailor Stands Watch in Combat Information Center
    U.S. Sailor Stands Watch in the Combat Information Center
    U.S. Sailors Conduct a Foreign Object Debris Walkdown on the Flight Deck
    U.S. Sailors Chock and Chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter on the Flight Deck
    U.S. Sailors Stand Lookout Watch on the Bridge Wing
    U.S. Sailor Hoists a Romeo Flag During a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Henry J. Kaiser Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) Steams Alongside Ticonderoga-Class Guided-Missile Cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64)
    U.S. Sailor Instructs Sailors During a Damage Control Training Evolution
    Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) are Staged on the Flight Deck
    U.S. Sailors Conduct a Foreign Object Debris Walkdown on the Flight Deck
    U.S. Sailors man a Firefighting Hose on the Flight Deck During a Damage Control Training Evolution
    U.S. Sailors man a Firefighting Hose on the Flight Deck During a Damage Control Training Evolution
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Conducts Flight Operations
    U.S. Sailor Radios an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter on the Bridge Wing
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Conducts Flight Operations
    U.S. Sailor Stands Watch in the Bridge
    U.S. Sailor Uses a Sextant on the Bridge Wing
    Ticonderoga-Class Guided-Missile Cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) Alongside Supply-Class Fast Combat Support Ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6)
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64) During a Replenishment at Sea
    U.S. Sailor Fires a Shot Line Across the Midships
    U.S. Sailors Prepare Fuel Lines From Supply-Class Fast Combat Support Ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) During a Replenishment-at-sea
    U.S. Sailors Move Pallets Aboard Ticonderoga-Class Guided-Missile Cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64)
    A U.S. Sailor Signals to Fast Combat Support Ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery