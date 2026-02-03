Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 21, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)