Educators' Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale

Brian Adams, an educator with Recruiting Station Tampa, rappels from the rappel tower during the Educators’ Workshop aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026. The Educators’ Workshop offers teachers, coaches, school administrators, and community influencers from around the Eastern Recruiting Region the opportunity to visit the depot and learn about what it takes to become a United States Marine, allowing them to return home and share insight with their students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)