    Educators' Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale

    Educators' Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Educators from Recruiting Stations Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale demo the gas chamber and rappel tower during the Educators’ Workshop aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026. The Educators’ Workshop offers teachers, coaches, school administrators, and community influencers from around the Eastern Recruiting Region the opportunity to visit the depot and learn about what it takes to become a United States Marine, allowing them to return home and share insight with their students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9503710
    VIRIN: 260128-M-UA605-1087
    Resolution: 6289x4193
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Educators' Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

