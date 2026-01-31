(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Educators' Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale [Image 7 of 15]

    Educators' Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Vanessa Blanco, an educator with Recruiting Station Fort Lauderdale, walks through the gas chamber during the Educators' Workshop on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026. The Educators’ Workshop offers teachers, coaches, school administrators, and community influencers from around the Eastern Recruiting Region the opportunity to visit the depot and learn about what it takes to become a United States Marine, allowing them to return home and share insight with their students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9503712
    VIRIN: 260128-M-UA605-1136
    Resolution: 3855x5782
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators' Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ERR, recruiter, Florida, demonstration, MCRDPI, educator

