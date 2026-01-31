(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fox Company Pick-Up [Image 7 of 8]

    Fox Company Pick-Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instuctors with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 31, 2026. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 14:22
    Photo ID: 9503716
    VIRIN: 260131-M-OL563-1647
    Resolution: 4330x2706
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Fox Company Pick-Up [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

