Fox Company Pick-Up

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Blake Guidry, a senior drill instuctor with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion,delivers the senior drill instructor speech to his new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 31, 2026. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)