Fox Company Pick-Up

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 31, 2026. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)