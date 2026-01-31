USS McFAUL Scheduled Logistics Stop in Fujairah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260129-N-HY958-8304 FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (Jan. 29, 2026) U.S. Sailors prepare to heave a line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)