USS McFAUL Scheduled Logistics Stop in Fujairah

260129-N-HY958-2846 FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (Jan. 29, 2026) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Alexis Gonzalez, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), throws a heaving line during a sea and anchor evolution. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)