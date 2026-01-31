USS McFAUL Scheduled Logistics Stop in Fujairah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260129-N-HY958-3566 FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (Jan. 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Gas Systems Turbine (Mechanical) 3rd Class Austin Croucher, Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Yousef Negm, and Ensign Brandon McGaughan utilize the steering control console on the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) during a sea and anchor evolution. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)