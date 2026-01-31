(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS McFAUL Scheduled Logistics Stop in Fujairah [Image 4 of 5]

    USS McFAUL Scheduled Logistics Stop in Fujairah

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Aubree Miller 

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    260129-N-HY958-3566 FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (Jan. 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Gas Systems Turbine (Mechanical) 3rd Class Austin Croucher, Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Yousef Negm, and Ensign Brandon McGaughan utilize the steering control console on the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) during a sea and anchor evolution. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 13:16
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFAUL Scheduled Logistics Stop in Fujairah [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Aubree Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    CENTCOM

