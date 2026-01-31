176th Wing PJs conduct the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts the 1500 meter fin swim portion of the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2026. The test included a three-mile ruck with 60 lbs, strength and agility exercises and concluded with a 1500 meter fin swim. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)