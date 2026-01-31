176th Wing PJs conduct the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conduct the 300 yard shuttle run portion of the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2026. The test included a three-mile ruck with 60 lbs, strength and agility exercises and concluded with a 1500 meter fin swim. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9503068
|VIRIN:
|260126-Z-HY271-1087
|Resolution:
|4809x3206
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
