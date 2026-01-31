(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    176th Wing PJs conduct the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test

    176th Wing PJs conduct the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conduct the 300 yard shuttle run portion of the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2026. The test included a three-mile ruck with 60 lbs, strength and agility exercises and concluded with a 1500 meter fin swim. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 04:14
    Photo ID: 9503068
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-HY271-1087
    Resolution: 4809x3206
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Wing PJs conduct the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test [Image 10 of 10], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pararescue
    212th Rescue Squadron
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR
    Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test

