    176th Wing PJs conduct the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test [Image 9 of 10]

    176th Wing PJs conduct the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts the 1500 meter fin swim portion of the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2026. The test included a three-mile ruck with 60 lbs, strength and agility exercises and concluded with a 1500 meter fin swim. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 04:14
    Photo ID: 9503069
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-HY271-1158
    Resolution: 6024x3388
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Wing PJs conduct the Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test [Image 10 of 10], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pararescue
    212th Rescue Squadron
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR
    Special Warfare Tier 2 Operational Fitness Test

