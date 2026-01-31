Units completed the first Norwegian Foot March in NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 23, 2026) – Norwegian Navy, Kommandør(Cmdr.) Silje Solheim, Kommandør (Cmdr.) Rene Erichsen and Kommandørkaptein (Lt. Cmdr.) Knut Evensen, pose for a photo during the first-ever Norwegian Foot March event, hosted by the 831st Transportation Battalion, on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain. The Norwegian Foot March Badge is a military skill award symbolizing endurance and is earned by completing a 30-kilometer road march while carrying an 11-kilogram rucksack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)