    Units completed the first Norwegian Foot March in NSA Bahrain [Image 1 of 3]

    Units completed the first Norwegian Foot March in NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jarel McCants 

    AFN Bahrain

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 23, 2026) – U.S. Army soldiers, U.S. Navy sailors, U.S. Marine Corps Marines, and multinational civilians receive a briefing from 831st Transportation Battalion during the first local Norwegian Foot March event at Memorial Field on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain. The Norwegian Foot March Badge is a military skill award symbolizing endurance and is earned by completing a 30-kilometer road march while carrying an 11-kilogram rucksack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)

    This work, Units completed the first Norwegian Foot March in NSA Bahrain [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

