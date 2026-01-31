Units completed the first Norwegian Foot March in NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 23, 2026) – U.S. Army soldiers, U.S. Navy sailors, U.S. Marine Corps Marines, and multinational civilians receive a briefing from 831st Transportation Battalion during the first local Norwegian Foot March event at Memorial Field on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain. The Norwegian Foot March Badge is a military skill award symbolizing endurance and is earned by completing a 30-kilometer road march while carrying an 11-kilogram rucksack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)