Units completed the first Norwegian Foot March in NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 23, 2026) – Winners of the Norwegian Foot March pose for a group photo at Memorial Field on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain. The Norwegian Foot March Badge is a military skill award symbolizing endurance and is earned by completing a 30-kilometer road march while carrying an 11-kilogram rucksack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)