6-37 FA conducts weapon qualification

U.S. Army Sfc. Aaron Park, battalion master gunner, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade (210 FA), fires a M4 Carbine during qualification at New Mexico Range, near Paju, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2026. Even in the cold, 210 FA remains committed to training to ensure our brigade is fit to fight tonight. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)