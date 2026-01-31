6-37 FA conducts weapon qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sfc. Jonathan Pass, fire control master gunner, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210 Field Artillery Brigade (210 FA), fires an M4 Carbine during qualification at New Mexico Range, near Paju, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2026. Even in the cold, 210 FA remains committed to training to ensure our brigade is fit to fight tonight. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)