    6-37 FA conducts weapon qualification [Image 9 of 11]

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Seok Hoon Yoon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Sfc. Aaron Park, battalion master gunner, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade (210 FA), fires an M4 Carbine during qualification at New Mexico Range, near Paju, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2026. Even in the cold, 210 FA remains committed to training to ensure our brigade is fit to fight tonight. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 01:23
    Photo ID: 9502981
    VIRIN: 260129-A-AM489-1536
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    This work, 6-37 FA conducts weapon qualification [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

