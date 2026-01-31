(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation [Image 3 of 3]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Chad Akana 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Pvt. Kekamahi'ipoi Nicely-Akana, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard, the honor graduate for Gold Phase Recruit Sustainment Program pose for a photo with family, at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program prepares newly enlisted Soldiers mentally and physically for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chad E. Akana)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Akana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USArmy
    USINDOPACOM
    Recruit and Sustainment Program
    National Guard

