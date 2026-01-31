U.S. Army Pvt. Kekamahi’ipoi Nicely-Akana, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard, the honor graduate for Gold Phase Recruit Sustainment Program pose for a photo with family, at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program prepares newly enlisted Soldiers mentally and physically for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chad E. Akana)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9502894
|VIRIN:
|260201-Z-PF181-1150
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.17 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Akana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.