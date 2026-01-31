(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation

    Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Chad Akana 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Recruit Sustainment Program, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard, stand in formation during a Gold Phase graduation at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program prepares newly enlisted Soldiers mentally and physically for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chad E. Akana)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Akana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

