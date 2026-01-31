Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Recruit Sustainment Program, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard, stand in formation during a Gold Phase graduation at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program prepares newly enlisted Soldiers mentally and physically for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chad E. Akana)