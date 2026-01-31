Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Gold Phase Graduation

U.S. Soldiers and family members attend a Gold Phase graduation at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2026. The Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program prepares newly enlisted Soldiers mentally and physically for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chad E. Akana)
