142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander

Lt. Col. Josiah Roldan (right) accepts the 142nd Medical Group, Detachment 1 guidon from 142nd Medical Group Commander, Col. James Schroeder as he assumes command of the detachment otherwise known as CERFP or CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Enhanced Force Package during a change of command ceremony held on January 31, 2026, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Casey Burruel)