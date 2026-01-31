(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Airman casey burruel 

    142nd Wing

    Lt. Col. Christopher Webb (right) hands the 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1 guidon to 142nd Medical Group Commander, Col. James Schroeder as he relinquishes command of the detachment otherwise known as CERFP or CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Enhanced Force Package during a change of command ceremony held on January 31, 2026, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Casey Burruel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 17:15
    Photo ID: 9502692
    VIRIN: 260201-Z-IU218-1002
    Resolution: 4833x3219
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by Amn casey burruel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander
    142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander
    142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery