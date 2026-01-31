Lt. Col. Christopher Webb (right) hands the 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1 guidon to 142nd Medical Group Commander, Col. James Schroeder as he relinquishes command of the detachment otherwise known as CERFP or CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Enhanced Force Package during a change of command ceremony held on January 31, 2026, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Casey Burruel)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 17:15
|Photo ID:
|9502692
|VIRIN:
|260201-Z-IU218-1002
|Resolution:
|4833x3219
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by Amn casey burruel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.