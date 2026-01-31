142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Christopher Webb (right) hands the 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1 guidon to 142nd Medical Group Commander, Col. James Schroeder as he relinquishes command of the detachment otherwise known as CERFP or CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Enhanced Force Package during a change of command ceremony held on January 31, 2026, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Casey Burruel)