142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander

Lt. Col. Christopher Webb (right) and Col. James Schroeder (left) congratulate Lt. Col. Josiah Roldan (center) as he assumes command of the 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1 otherwise known as CERFP or CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Enhanced Force Package during a change of command ceremony held on January 31, 2026, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Casey Burruel)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 17:17
Photo ID:
|9502691
VIRIN:
|260201-Z-IU218-1001
Resolution:
|3752x2504
Size:
|843.11 KB
Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
