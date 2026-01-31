142nd CERFP Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Christopher Webb (right) and Col. James Schroeder (left) congratulate Lt. Col. Josiah Roldan (center) as he assumes command of the 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1 otherwise known as CERFP or CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Enhanced Force Package during a change of command ceremony held on January 31, 2026, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Casey Burruel)