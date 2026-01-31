Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego Establishment of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego pose for a group photo at the conclusion of their establishment of command ceremony, Jan. 21, 2026. Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego provides operational public affairs support to current and emerging public affairs and visual information engagements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)