Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego Establishment of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Robinson III, Navy Chief of Information, and Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler, the commanding officer of Navy Public Affairs Command, attend the establishment of command ceremony for Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego, Jan. 21, 2026. Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego provides operational public affairs support to current and emerging public affairs and visual information engagements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)