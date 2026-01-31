Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego Establishment of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Captain Sarah Self-Kyler, the commanding officer of Navy Public Affairs Command, delivers opening remarks during the establishment of command ceremony for Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego, Jan. 21, 2026. Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego provides operational public affairs support to current and emerging public affairs and visual information engagements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)