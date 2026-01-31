(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego Establishment of Command

    Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego Establishment of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Captain Sarah Self-Kyler, the commanding officer of Navy Public Affairs Command, delivers opening remarks during the establishment of command ceremony for Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego, Jan. 21, 2026. Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego provides operational public affairs support to current and emerging public affairs and visual information engagements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9502554
    VIRIN: 260121-N-VM650-2326
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego Establishment of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

