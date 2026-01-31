Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego Establishment of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Captain Sarah Self-Kyler, the commanding officer of Navy Public Affairs Command, pins the command ashore pin onto Cmdr. Jaqueline Pau, the commanding officer of Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego, during an establishment of command ceremony, Jan. 21, 2026. Fleet Public Affairs Center San Diego provides operational public affairs support to current and emerging public affairs and visual information engagements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)