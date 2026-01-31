(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C. [Image 7 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army soldiers supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful conduct snow-clearing operations on sidewalks and intersections near Patterson Elementary School in South Capital, Washington, DC, Jan. 31, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 18:11
    Photo ID: 9502170
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-SM347-5054
    Resolution: 5544x3957
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C. [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.
    National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery