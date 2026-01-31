National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful conduct snow-clearing operations on sidewalks and intersections near Patterson Elementary School in South Capital, Washington, DC, Jan. 31, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)