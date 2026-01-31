National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Col. Christopher York of the District of Columbia National Guard provides a safety brief to soldiers assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful supporting snow-clearing operations at five elementary schools in Washington, DC, Jan. 31, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)