National Guard Supports Snow Removal at Local Schools Across Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful gather equipment to conduct snow-clearing operations near five elementary schools in Washington, DC, on Jan. 31, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)