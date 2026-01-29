678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Gianna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina National Guard, refuel their vehicles during their 12-hour rotation as a vehicle recovery team near Interstate 26 at Exit 125, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. Soldiers stage Vehicle Recovery Teams where they will assist with vehicle recovery operations in support of state agencies, ensuring the mobility and safety of South Carolinians. The South Carolina Military Department is committed to supporting our partner agencies and communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Turner Horton)