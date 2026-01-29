(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Gianna

    678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Gianna

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Turner Horton 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina National Guard, refuel their vehicles during their 12-hour rotation as a vehicle recovery team near Interstate 26 at Exit 125, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. Soldiers stage Vehicle Recovery Teams where they will assist with vehicle recovery operations in support of state agencies, ensuring the mobility and safety of South Carolinians. The South Carolina Military Department is committed to supporting our partner agencies and communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Turner Horton)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 07:39
    Photo ID: 9501996
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-KR114-2005
    Resolution: 5677x3777
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Gianna, by SPC Turner Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    SC Guard
    NBG
    678ADA
    DOD
    Winter Storm Gianna

