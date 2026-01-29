Paratroopers assigned to the 49th Public Affairs Detachment "War Correspondents", Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division conduct link up on Holland drop zone for Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche was designed for units to conduct joint forcible entry operations at night to ensure that they can seize airfields as the United States' immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9501871
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-MJ406-8916
|Resolution:
|7008x3944
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th PAD Paratroopers Conduct Link-Up [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.