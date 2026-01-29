49th PAD Paratrooper Prepares PWE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton, a paratrooper assigned to the 49th Public Affairs Detachment "War Correspondents", Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division prepares paratroopers, weapons and equipment prior to stepping off for Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche was designed for units to conduct joint forcible entry operations at night to ensure that they can seize airfields as the United States' immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)