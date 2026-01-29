(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    49th PAD Paratrooper Prepares PWE

    49th PAD Paratrooper Prepares PWE

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton, a paratrooper assigned to the 49th Public Affairs Detachment "War Correspondents", Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division prepares paratroopers, weapons and equipment prior to stepping off for Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche was designed for units to conduct joint forcible entry operations at night to ensure that they can seize airfields as the United States' immediate response force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9501870
    VIRIN: 260128-A-MJ406-3045
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th PAD Paratrooper Prepares PWE [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AATW

