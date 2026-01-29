(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PATROL SQUADRON 5 FLIGHTLINE OPERATIONS [Image 7 of 9]

    PATROL SQUADRON 5 FLIGHTLINE OPERATIONS

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    260115-N-HV010-1061 NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILL, Florida (January 15, 2026) An Intelligence Specialist 1st Class assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 takes the Chief Petty Officer Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) in the hangar at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. VP-5 is currently executing a fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

    VP5; FLIGHTLINE; JACKSONVILLE; MAD FOX; P8A

