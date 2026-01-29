260115-N-HV010-1018 NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILL, Florida (January 15, 2026) An Aviation Ordnanceman assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 operates an MHU-83 Aircraft Aerial Munitions Lift Truck during a training evolution in the hangar at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. VP-5 is currently executing a fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9501749
|VIRIN:
|260115-N-HV010-1018
|Resolution:
|5150x6866
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
This work, PATROL SQUADRON 5 FLIGHTLINE OPERATIONS [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.