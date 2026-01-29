PATROL SQUADRON 5 FLIGHTLINE OPERATIONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260115-N-HV010-1055 NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILL, Florida (January 15, 2026) Aviation Ordnancemen assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 remove ratchet straps from a rack of MK-54 Rextorp Torpedoes during a training exercise in the hangar at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. VP-5 is currently executing a fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)