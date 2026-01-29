(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna [Image 6 of 6]

    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna

    SPARTANBURG, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Tactical vehicles assigned to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB), South Carolina National Guard, prepare to leave the 228th TTSB headquarters to stage at various locations in Spartanburg, Fairfield, and Cherokee counties, in preparation for Winter Storm Gianna, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. The vehicles are part of four 228th TTSB vehicle-recovery teams (VRTs) committed to the emergency-response task force for Winter Storm Gianna. Each team is composed of eight Soldiers and two tactical vehicles. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 21:48
    Photo ID: 9501745
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-II459-1007
    Resolution: 4800x3600
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: SPARTANBURG, US
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina National Guard
    Winter weather
    228th TTSB
    Winter Storm Gianna

