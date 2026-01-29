228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tactical vehicles assigned to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB), South Carolina National Guard, prepare to leave the 228th TTSB headquarters to stage at various locations in Spartanburg, Fairfield, and Cherokee counties, in preparation for Winter Storm Gianna, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. The vehicles are part of four 228th TTSB vehicle-recovery teams (VRTs) committed to the emergency-response task force for Winter Storm Gianna. Each team is composed of eight Soldiers and two tactical vehicles. (Courtesy photo)