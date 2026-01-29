(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna

    SPARTANBURG, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Ron Peeler, a staff officer assigned to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB), South Carolina National Guard, conducts a pre-mission and safety briefing for the vehicle-recovery teams (VRTs) assigned to respond to Winter Storm Gianna, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. During the briefing, U.S. Army Col. Jeff A. Heaton and Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Larkin, respectively 228th TTSB’s commander and command sergeant major, addressed the Soldiers before releasing them to their assigned duties. The 228th TTSB committed a total of four VRTs to the emergency-response task force for Winter Storm Gianna. 228th TTSB VRTs are currently staged at various locations in Spartanburg, Fairfield, and Cherokee counties. Each team is composed of eight Soldiers and two tactical vehicles. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 21:48
    Photo ID: 9501743
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-II459-1005
    Resolution: 4800x3600
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: SPARTANBURG, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna
    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna
    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna
    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna
    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna
    228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    Winter weather
    228th TTSB
    Winter Storm Gianna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery