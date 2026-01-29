228th Signal Brigade stages vehicle-recovery teams for Winter Storm Gianna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Ron Peeler, a staff officer assigned to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB), South Carolina National Guard, conducts a pre-mission and safety briefing for the vehicle-recovery teams (VRTs) assigned to respond to Winter Storm Gianna, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. During the briefing, U.S. Army Col. Jeff A. Heaton and Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Larkin, respectively 228th TTSB’s commander and command sergeant major, addressed the Soldiers before releasing them to their assigned duties. The 228th TTSB committed a total of four VRTs to the emergency-response task force for Winter Storm Gianna. 228th TTSB VRTs are currently staged at various locations in Spartanburg, Fairfield, and Cherokee counties. Each team is composed of eight Soldiers and two tactical vehicles. (Courtesy photo)