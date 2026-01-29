QUART 26.2: I MEF Deputy CG, 3rd MAW CG and Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Commander Visit Marines and Sailors Aboard USS Makin Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peruvian Navy Capitan de fragata Juan Carlos Sara, the Peruvian liaison de la flotilla de superficie tres, speaks to a U.S. Navy sailor aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 26, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. Sara is a native of Peru. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)